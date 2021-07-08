Advertisement

Buena Vista postal service employee killed in crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buena Vista woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Wednesday.

Monica L. Staton, 45, died at the scene of the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Virginia State Police.

Police were called at 11:38 a.m. July 7 to the single-vehicle crash on Stillhouse Drive in Rockbridge County, a half mile north of Tucker Lane.

Police say Staton, driving a Jeep Cherokee, was headed north when she ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

Staton was a U.S. Postal Service employee who had mail on board the Jeep at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court records, Fi Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an...
Capitol riot: FBI infiltrates ‘Bible study’ group
Maddix Brothers was last seen the night of July 5, 2021.
14-year-old boy missing out of Vinton
Areas across the Southside and Piedmont have the best chance of localized flooding Thursday.
Soggy, cool Thursday as Elsa remnants arrive
Abuse Report At Raleigh Court
Prosecution not expected against nursing home after abuse investigation
Virginia sees more than 250 new COVID cases Wednesday

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash generic
Name released of man killed in Botetourt County crash
Crash
State Police: Ten killed on Virginia highways over 4th of July weekend
The land washed out next to Gristmill Drive.
VDOT works to make repairs near Gristmill Drive in Forest
ATV driver killed in Patrick County crash