Buena Vista postal service employee killed in crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buena Vista woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Wednesday.

Monica L. Staton, 45, died at the scene of the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Virginia State Police.

Police were called at 11:38 a.m. July 7 to the single-vehicle crash on Stillhouse Drive in Rockbridge County, a half mile north of Tucker Lane.

Police say Staton, driving a Jeep Cherokee, was headed north when she ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

Staton was a U.S. Postal Service employee who had mail on board the Jeep at the time of the crash.

