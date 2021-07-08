Advertisement

Causes of death not established for two found dead in Bassett home

Two people were found dead in a home in Bassett, in Henry County, July 8, 2021
Two people were found dead in a home in Bassett, in Henry County, July 8, 2021(BTW21)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Video courtesy BTW21)

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Investigators are looking to speak with anyone recently in contact with two people found dead Thursday in a home in Bassett.

About 1:30 p.m. July 8, Martinsville-Henry County 9-1-1 got a call about two dead people in a home at 151 Belcroft Circle. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office found Luther Willie Wagoner, 68, and Pennar Elizabeth Helton, 78. Both lived in that home.

Evidence indicates the two had been dead several days, according to investigators.

The cause of death has not been determined; an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Anyone who has recently been in contact with Wagoner or Helton, or who has information about their deaths, is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court records, Fi Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an...
Capitol riot: FBI infiltrates ‘Bible study’ group
A 50-year-old Franklin County man is facing felony abuse charges following his grandson's death.
Franklin Co. man charged with felony child abuse after grandson dies
Maddix Brothers was last seen the night of July 5, 2021.
14-year-old boy missing out of Vinton
Buena Vista postal service employee killed in crash
Areas across the Southside and Piedmont have the best chance of localized flooding Thursday.
Soggy, cool Thursday as Elsa remnants arrive

Latest News

Photo credit: WDBJ7
EPA opposes permit for pipeline crossings
On Thursday, the state commission considering Martinsville's reversion agreement set the...
State commission sets schedule for review of Martinsville reversion
Virginia Tech Vaccination Requirement
Virginia Opioid Agreement