Causes of death not established for two found dead in Bassett home

(Video courtesy BTW21)

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Investigators are looking to speak with anyone recently in contact with two people found dead Thursday in a home in Bassett.

About 1:30 p.m. July 8, Martinsville-Henry County 9-1-1 got a call about two dead people in a home at 151 Belcroft Circle. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office found Luther Willie Wagoner, 68, and Pennar Elizabeth Helton, 78. Both lived in that home.

Evidence indicates the two had been dead several days, according to investigators.

The cause of death has not been determined; an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Anyone who has recently been in contact with Wagoner or Helton, or who has information about their deaths, is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

