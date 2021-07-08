Community Information Teams go door to door about vaccinations

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - All throughout the Central Shenandoah Health District, teams have been going door to door to tell people about vaccination clinics and answer questions.

It may have been raining Thursday in Buena Vista, but the teams were still out going door to door.

“We are able to hit a community with fliers,” said Yvonne Whiteley of the FEMA Community Information Team, “and knocking on doors, talking to people to give them information so they can make an informed decision as to whether they want to get vaccinated or not and when.”

“We’re still chugging away at making sure people are vaccinated,” said Laura Lee Wight, the CSHD Population Health Community Coordinator, “or have information they need to feel empowered to make the best decision about their heath about the vaccine.”

They’re actually from FEMA, supplementing the efforts of the Central Shenandoah Health District, and it’s not just fliers, although they leave one when no one is home. They’re also ready to answer questions, and even help out.

“They’re serving us in multiple capacities,” Wight said. “I mean, obviously, public awareness is huge, but also identifying people who really are experiencing barriers and they might want the vaccine but they haven’t been able to get one.”

“A lot of people that we’ve talked to are already vaccinated, and then there’s the group that are hesitant, so we provide them with the information,” Whiteley said. “And there’s always the group that aren’t going to get vaccinated no matter how many fliers we give them. But that’s human nature, and that’s what it is.”

And apparently it’s working. They say people regularly show up at clinics with the flier in hand, saying they heard about the vaccinations from the team.

“It’s been wonderful,” Whiteley said. “I think it’s been a success as far as I’m concerned.”

