Covington man, facing charges in Capitol attack, ordered to have GPS monitoring

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington man facing charges in connection with the January 6 attack on the Capitol will be required to stay home and be monitored by GPS while his case is being prosecuted in a DC federal court.

Joshua Dillon Haynes was arrested last week in Roanoke and went before a DC magistrate judge Thursday over Zoom for a hearing.

During the hearing, Judge Michael Harvey ordered Haynes to comply with standard conditions of release, which include staying away from DC, apart from court appearances, and reporting to pretrial services in Virginia’s Western District. He must notify authorities of travel out of the district, he is prohibited from leaving the country, he must participate in court proceedings, he is prohibited from having guns or other weapons and he must not commit any other local, state or federal crimes.

In addition to those conditions, the government made specific requests, which the judge granted. Haynes must adhere to home incarceration, meaning he may only leave his Covington home for court appointments or mental health evaluations or treatment. He must comply with GPS monitoring and must participate in mental health treatment following an evaluation of his mental health.

Jennifer Blackwell, representative for the Government, said the additional requests were made because Haynes had conversations with the FBI that concerned prosecutors. According to Blackwell, Haynes spoke with the FBI prior to and after his arrest in Roanoke. While specifics of those conversations were not shared, Blackwell said Haynes made statements of anger, which included telling the FBI to remove information from their criminal complaint he believed were untrue. The man appointed to represent Haynes was also aware of the calls.

Haynes’ preliminary hearing was continued until September 28.

According to the US Attorney’s Office in DC, Haynes was charged Thursday with Acts of Physical Violence on Capitol grounds, in addition to six other charges. According to a criminal complaint, officers interviewed Haynes at his home in Covington June 14.

FBI agents note in the complaint that several images and videos from January 6 show a man identified as Haynes destroying media equipment and removing an AC unit from a Capitol window.

Haynes is now the fourth person identified as being from southwest Virginia facing similar charges related to the Capitol attack.

