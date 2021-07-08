Driver charged after pedestrian hit and killed in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving after the death of a pedestrian Thursday morning.

At 9:39 a.m. July 8, officers were called to the 2000 block of Tate Springs Road.

Santos Rodrigues, 72 of Lynchburg, had been hit with an SUV, and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

The driver of the SUV, Kirstin Alana Futty, 27 of Lynchburg, was charged.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Hertzog with the Traffic & Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.