EPA opposes permit for pipeline crossings

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Environmental Protection Agency says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers should withhold a key permit from the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The letter was released this week following a Freedom of Information Act request by the group Appalachian Mountain Advocates.

In the letter, the EPA said it has “substantial concerns” about MVP’s ability to comply with the Clean Water Act.

Work continues on the controversial natural gas pipeline, but MVP lacks the permits that would allow the project to cross hundreds of rivers and streams.

A spokesperson for the Mountain Valley Pipeline provided the following response Thursday afternoon:

“Since the start of the MVP project, we have continued to work closely with all federal and state agencies to address MVP’s permit applications. These efforts remain ongoing, and we are committed to meeting or exceeding all applicable compliance requirements related to environmental protection.”

