Franklin Co. man charged with felony child abuse after grandson dies

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Franklin County man has been charged with felony child abuse after a 7-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a reported fall.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, June 30, in regards to a child who had been injured in a reported fall in the 1000 block of Muse Field Road in Rocky Mount. The child died at the hospital two days later, on July 2.

An autopsy was performed by the medical examiner’s office the next day, Saturday, July 3. Those results are still pending.

The child’s grandfather and caretaker, 50-year-old John Robert Ebel, has been charged with felony child abuse and is being held without bond. The investigation is ongoing.

