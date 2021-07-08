Advertisement

“It’s really hard:” For downtown Roanoke restaurants, some business remains scarce

A basket on RT Smith's Deli counter reflects the determination of its owners to keep going,...
A basket on RT Smith's Deli counter reflects the determination of its owners to keep going, both through the pandemic and the challenges that are emerging now.(WDBJ7 photo)
By Eric Miller
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Back before the pandemic, Karena Clinton wouldn’t be wiping down tables at 2 pm. The owner of RT Smith’s Deli, on Campbell Avenue, she says the lunch crowd would still be going strong, keeping her and a small staff busy.

“Our lunch crowd was a lot of the people who worked in the offices, whether it was like Carilion, or the people in the Wells Fargo Tower,” she said.

Now, a lot of those people just aren’t around.

“We just don’t see them,” she said. “Some of them come in and say ‘oh my god it’s been a year. I can’t believe I’ve been gone this long.’”

And being gone is taking a bite out of RT Smith’s business. Clinton and her husband can handle lunch service by themselves most days. And sales are down by thousands of dollars a month.

“I mean it’s really hard for us,” she said.

RT Smith’s isn’t alone. Tuesday, City Council member Joe Cobb raised the issue during council’s afternoon session.

“Lunch business has been way down,” he said. “And for, particularly, restaurants who rely on that it’s very challenging.”

Cobb said the number of downtown employees still working from home is causing the slump, “and they’re likely not to return to on-site work. And that’s really had a profound impact.”

So what to do about it? Karena Clinton says there’s no easy answer

“How do we help get them out of their home? What do we have to do to make ourselves attractive enough to get them out of their homes, or even out of their cars?,” she said.

“You know, even though you think thinks are looking better, they’re not necessarily for these small businesses. And if you’ve got a favorite place, just try and support them.”

