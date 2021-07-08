Advertisement

“No active threat” from Lynchburg incident

(WVUE/Raycom)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police were at the scene of a home in the Park Avenue neighborhood early Thursday.

Authorities have not released any information on what may have happened at the home on Pierce Street, but an official told WDBJ7 there was no active threat and there were no fatalities.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court records, Fi Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an...
Capitol riot: FBI infiltrates ‘Bible study’ group
Maddix Brothers was last seen the night of July 5, 2021.
14-year-old boy missing out of Vinton
Areas across the Southside and Piedmont have the best chance of localized flooding Thursday.
Soggy, cool Thursday as Elsa remnants arrive
Virginia sees more than 250 new COVID cases Wednesday
Abuse Report At Raleigh Court
Prosecution not expected against nursing home after abuse investigation

Latest News

A basket on RT Smith's Deli counter reflects the determination of its owners to keep going,...
“It’s really hard”: For downtown Roanoke restaurants, some business remains scarce
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti PM: 4 suspected killers of president slain, 2 arrested
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Remains of Roanoke Marine identified 70 years after his death during the Korean War.
Roanoke Marine’s remains identified, 70 years after his death during Korean War