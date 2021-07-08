No arrests made in Wednesday night Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Pierce Street and Park Avenue.

There, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to Lynchburg General.

Unlike many other recent shootings, police say they’ve received more public help on this incident.

“So far we’ve gleaned information from the public. They’ve been extremely helpful to us. Everyone who’s had something to say has come forward so far, so we’re going to go sift through all the information and see what’s credible,” said D.M. Sparnroft, detective.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD.

