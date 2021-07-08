Advertisement

Patrick County shooting suspect dies of apparent self-inflicted wound

James Dillon, suspected of shooting a man in Patrick County
James Dillon, suspected of shooting a man in Patrick County(Patrick County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead and another being treated after a shooting led to a manhunt Wednesday night.

Tony Ray Chaney, 50, was allegedly shot in the neck during an altercation on Anthony Drive near Randoph Lane, according to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say .James Dillon, 70 of Bassett, was quickly identified as a suspect.

Dillon and Chaney, who is in a relationship with Dillon’s daughter, had not been getting along, according to Sheriff Dan Smith. Smith says the investigation indicates Dillon approached Chaney as Chaney was walking on Anthony Drive. Dillon allegedly fired a shot from his vehicle, hitting Chaney in the neck. Dillon then drove off, according to Smith.

After a search, Henry County deputies soon found and confronted him on Willie Craig Road. Sheriff Smith says his personnel were told by Henry County deputies that Dillon sustained what is suspected to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the confrontation, and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Chaney’s condition has not been released.

Anyone with information that might help in this investigation is urged to contact Investigator Jason Kruse with the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office at 276-694-3161.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court records, Fi Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an...
Capitol riot: FBI infiltrates ‘Bible study’ group
Maddix Brothers was last seen the night of July 5, 2021.
14-year-old boy missing out of Vinton
Areas across the Southside and Piedmont have the best chance of localized flooding Thursday.
Soggy, cool Thursday as Elsa remnants arrive
Abuse Report At Raleigh Court
Prosecution not expected against nursing home after abuse investigation
Virginia sees more than 250 new COVID cases Wednesday

Latest News

Buena Vista postal service employee killed in crash
Radford Smart 911
Radford Smart 911
A 50-year-old Franklin County man is facing felony abuse charges following his grandson's death.
Franklin Co. man charged with felony child abuse after grandson dies
Radford is using a new emergency response program called Smart 911.
Radford upgrades part of its emergency response system