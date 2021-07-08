Patrick County shooting suspect dies of apparent self-inflicted wound

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead and another being treated after a shooting led to a manhunt Wednesday night.

Tony Ray Chaney, 50, was allegedly shot in the neck during an altercation on Anthony Drive near Randoph Lane, according to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say .James Dillon, 70 of Bassett, was quickly identified as a suspect.

Dillon and Chaney, who is in a relationship with Dillon’s daughter, had not been getting along, according to Sheriff Dan Smith. Smith says the investigation indicates Dillon approached Chaney as Chaney was walking on Anthony Drive. Dillon allegedly fired a shot from his vehicle, hitting Chaney in the neck. Dillon then drove off, according to Smith.

After a search, Henry County deputies soon found and confronted him on Willie Craig Road. Sheriff Smith says his personnel were told by Henry County deputies that Dillon sustained what is suspected to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the confrontation, and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Chaney’s condition has not been released.

Anyone with information that might help in this investigation is urged to contact Investigator Jason Kruse with the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office at 276-694-3161.

