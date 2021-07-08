Advertisement

Police: California man shoots, kills armed home intruder

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Police say a man died after being shot while invading a California home.

The Fairfield Police Department announced a 27-year-old man from Suisun City entered a home Tuesday morning while a married couple in their 60s were having breakfast.

The husband called 911 after the man broke into the couple’s home by breaking through a door, police said. The homeowner shot him with his legally-owned gun out of fear for their safety.

Police found the intruder across the street in possession of a semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead minutes after the shooting. The intruder was out on parole after being convicted of a previous violent crime.

The Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau is handling the case.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court records, Fi Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an...
Capitol riot: FBI infiltrates ‘Bible study’ group
Maddix Brothers was last seen the night of July 5, 2021.
14-year-old boy missing out of Vinton
Areas across the Southside and Piedmont have the best chance of localized flooding Thursday.
Soggy, cool Thursday as Elsa remnants arrive
Abuse Report At Raleigh Court
Prosecution not expected against nursing home after abuse investigation
Virginia sees more than 250 new COVID cases Wednesday

Latest News

Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion
Superintendent David Brown of the Chicago Police Dept. discusses the Wednesday shooting that...
Chicago man charged in shooting of 2 federal agents, officer
Delta variant cases rising in half of U.S. states
Delta variant cases increase in half of U.S. states
Officials pledged to find all those responsible for the pre-dawn raid on President Jovenel...
2 Haitian Americans detained in slaying of Haiti president