Radford upgrades part of its emergency response system

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -Radford is rolling out a new emergency response program called Smart 911.

It is a safety tool you can use to help first responders better respond to an emergency or mental health crisis.

“It’s just a really cool database that our dispatchers can pass the information along to the first responders medical professionals and police and fire and rescue that are coming to the scene,” said Jenni Wilder Director of Communications of the city of Radford.

It’s a personal safety tech tool people can access on their mobile device or computer after they create a profile.

“That profile is actually uploaded into a secure database and should you call 911 in the event of an emergency, our dispatchers are then able to see that safety profile information, and relay that information to the first responders, responding to the emergency,” said Wilder.

City leaders says the tech also supports and helps them comply with a new statewide measure called the ‘Marcus’ mandate or MARCUS Alert system.

“Within that mandate it’s a mental health awareness, sort of mandate that’s allowing communities to better respond to mental health issues,” said Wilder.

The law is named after a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on May 14, 2018, while experiencing a mental health crisis.

“It requires localities to have a voluntary database of people with their mental health, they can enter their mental health information and emergency contact information so that 911 has that information should an emergency happen,” said Wilder.

You can also submit information like allergies, disabilities – how many pets in your household so responders can know if they ever have to arrive for an emergency.

“So in their vehicles, whether in their ambulance or police car, they’re able then to pull up that information on their electronic device, and that information is only available for a limited time during that call,” said Wilder.

Whether you’re in Radford or somewhere else, if that locality also has Smart 911 you can use receive their alerts too.

You can learn more or sign up for Smart 911 on their website.

