Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for Caroline County man

A Senior Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for a missing Caroline County man.
A Senior Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for a missing Caroline County man.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for a missing Caroline County man.

William Arthur Wick, Jr., 80, was last seen on July 7 at 8 a.m. in Port Royal Virginia.

Police said he may have been heading to Fredericksburg for a doctor’s appointment.

It is unknown what he may be wearing and is driving a Green Volvo XC90 with Virginia registration 84274H.

Police said he suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a threat to his heald and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 633-5400.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Roanoke City Council member indicted on embezzlement charges
Police: Toddler accidentally shot and killed himself
According to court records, Fi Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an...
Capitol riot: FBI infiltrates ‘Bible study’ group
Teresa Villano was the last remaining tuber to be found, bringing a weeks-long search to an end...
Body found of final missing person in Dan River tubing accident
The latest on Elsa.
Elsa regains hurricane strength; local impacts by Thursday

Latest News

Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Remains of Roanoke Marine identified 70 years after his death during the Korean War.
Roanoke Marine’s remains identified, 70 years after his death during Korean War
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
First debate in Governor’s race still uncertain
Roanoke Police Chief Talks Gun Violence
Nursing Home Abuse Investigation