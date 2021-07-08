Senior Alert issued for Caroline County man

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for a missing Caroline County man.

William Arthur Wick, Jr., 80, was last seen on July 7 at 8 a.m. in Port Royal Virginia.

Police said he may have been heading to Fredericksburg for a doctor’s appointment.

It is unknown what he may be wearing and is driving a Green Volvo XC90 with Virginia registration 84274H.

Police said he suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a threat to his heald and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 633-5400.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.