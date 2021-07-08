Soggy, cool Thursday as Elsa remnants arrive

Rain enters the region this morning

Soggy & breezy through mid-afternoon

Elevated flood risk Southside

Areas across the Southside and Piedmont have the best chance of localized flooding Thursday. (WDBJ)

Thunderstorms have been enjoying the increased humidity Wednesday, producing brief downpours along with gusty wind. Any storms should move out of the area toward the northeast during the early evening, followed by increasing clouds overnight. We’ll be very muggy with lows nearing 70°.

THURSDAY

Elsa’s rainy remnants will enter southern Virginia around sunrise Thursday morning overspreading rain for nearly everyone before lunchtime. Some of the heaviest rain bands may fall near the Southside and Central VA., closer to the center of the storm. Rain should begin exiting to our east by late Thursday afternoon.

RAINFALL: Amounts west of the Blue Ridge will generally be in the .25″ or less range.

WIND: Any gusts from Elsa will mainly be confined to areas across the Southside where sustained winds will be 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph at times.

SEVERE THREAT: The tornado risk appears low and winds should be manageable. The main threat may be heavy rain and localized flooding. This should be minimized by the recent dry stretch across the Piedmont combined with the fast-moving speed of the system.

The heaviest rain should remain over the Southside where 1-2" are possible. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The weekend brings a return of the muggy, summer humidity along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s top low 90s. Skies remain partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon showers and storms.