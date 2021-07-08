State commission sets schedule for review of Martinsville reversion

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville’s plan to revert from a city to a town continues to move forward.

Thursday, the Commission on Local Government set the schedule for its review of a joint agreement between Martinsville and Henry County.

The Commission plans to hold meetings in Martinsville September 7 through 9.

The state agency will issue its final report in mid-October, handing the issue to a three-judge panel before the end of the year.

