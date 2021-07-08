Staunton standoff ends in arrest, wanted Amherst man identified

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Officials say a man was arrested after a standoff Thursday afternoon at the Motel 6 at 96 Baker Lane in Staunton.

Deputies from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded at the request of the Lynchburg Police Department, to check for a wanted subject and a stolen car.

Responding deputies arrived and located a stolen Lexus 4 door in the parking lot, and soon learned that the male subject, Frisco Dale Crews, 35, of Amherst, Virginia was wanted on numerous warrants out of Amherst County, and that he was inside of room 223.

Patrol Deputies made contact with Crews and attempted to have him exit the room. A standoff ensued, with Crews refusing to exit the room. Information was received that Crews was possibly armed and suicidal. Patrol deputies requested assistance, and Sheriff’s Office Negotiators and the S.W.A.T. Team arrived on the scene.

Negotiators successfully made contact with Crews and after almost three hours of negotiations, Crews exited the room and was taken into custody without incident. No weapons were recovered, and no injuries were reported.

Crews was arrested and transported to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office where the following warrants out of Amherst County were served: One count of entering dwelling house with intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or other felony, one count of grand larceny, and one count of trespass after having been forbidden to do so.

A 2008 Lexus 4 door, reported stolen out of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and associated with Crews was recovered.

“He did come out on his own. We did not have to use any force or tactics to get him out of his room, so it was a peaceful resolution,” said Lt. James Snyder with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. “He is in custody now, and we’re processing the scene right now at this time.”

Officials say the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

