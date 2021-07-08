Advertisement

Trucker shortage affecting farmers

Trucks at a truck stop in Rockbridge County, Va.
Trucks at a truck stop in Rockbridge County, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Farmers in our area are struggling to get their products to market.

It’s all because the country is seeing a shortage of licensed truckers to drive. Pandemic-related fears cut into the workforce last year, and fewer trucks and parts are available because of interruptions in the global supply chain.

Agricultural products go bad, and need to get to market in a limited time.

And it’s not just outgoing loads that they are worried about.

”From the standpoint of agricultural supplies, key agricultural supplies, whether it’s livestock feed, fertilizer, and seed, they all come in on a truck,” explained :Tom Stanley, Rockbridge County’s Agricultural Extension Agent. “And they can be quite sensitive.”

Virginia particularly suffers from the trucker shortage, as its central location in the country makes it uniquely suited to ship products by truck.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court records, Fi Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an...
Capitol riot: FBI infiltrates ‘Bible study’ group
A 50-year-old Franklin County man is facing felony abuse charges following his grandson's death.
Franklin Co. man charged with felony child abuse after grandson dies
Maddix Brothers was last seen the night of July 5, 2021.
14-year-old boy missing out of Vinton
Areas across the Southside and Piedmont have the best chance of localized flooding Thursday.
Soggy, cool Thursday as Elsa remnants arrive
Buena Vista postal service employee killed in crash

Latest News

Watertown lawmakers set a public hearing on the possibility of not allowing retail marijuana...
Marijuana users still unable to possess firearms in Virginia
Thursday, July 8 - Evening Outlook
Thursday, July 8 - Evening Outlook
Marijuana and Gun Ownership
Marijuana and Gun Ownership
Botetourt County Back-to-School
Botetourt County Back-to-School
DOC Facilities Reopening
DOC Facilities Reopening