VA DOC begins phased reopening of correctional facilities to the public

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/ VA DOC RELEASE) - The Virginia Department of Corrections announced Thursday it is planning a phased reopening in allowing outsider visitors back into its facilities.

The move comes as vaccination rates rise and COVID-19 cases continue to fall. The department said it would still follow CDC guidelines for congregate settings.

Beginning July 15, DOC facilities will allow entrance to attorneys and court officials; embassy and consulate officials; and other official visitors. Facilities may open to religious visitors and volunteers as early as August 1. Pilot sites for in-person family visitation are planned for September 1, with the department anticipating in-person family visitation will be resumed at all facilities by October 1.

Any person 12 and over will be required to take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test and receive a negative result in order to visit an inmate or Community Corrections Alternative Program probationer. Masks will be required as facilities are congregate settings. Inmates and CCAP probationers who are fully vaccinated will be eligible to meet with people in person, while video visits will remain available for those who are unvaccinated.

So far, 72% of DOC inamtes/CCAP probationers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 65% are fully vaccinated; this number fluctuates as inmates are discharged. As of Thursday, there are four active COVID-19 cases among the incarcerated and 13 among staff.

The DOC said prevention efforts continue to be successful, but COVID-19 variants and community vaccination rates are still matters of concern. The department will continue to follow CDC and VDH guidelines. Its safety responsibilities extend to the department’s probation and parole officers, along with administrative offices. The DOC said it will continue to support employees, probationers/parolees, contractors and representatives of the government and other partner agencies. The department currently supervises approximately 66,180 people in the community.

The DOC noted that 2,185 inmates in Virginia were released early during the pandemic through the Inmate Early Release Program. The department’s authority to release inmates early ended at midnight July 1. The DOC said its average daily inmate population fell from 29,208 in February 2020 to 23,664 in February 2021.

The department said it will continue to vaccinate all staff members and inmates who wish to be vaccinated, and to test staff and inmates for the virus.

More information can be found on the Virginia DOC website.

