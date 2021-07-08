Virginia police officer’s book made into movie, highlights trauma and recovery through faith

Warning: Some details in this story may be difficult for some people to read.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new film is coming to Charlottesville this upcoming weekend, but its goal is a lot more than just a few hours of entertainment.

“Break Every Chain” is inspired by a book of the same title that was written by a central Virginia police officer, Jonathan Hickory. It’s about the trauma he faced in his personal life, only worsened by the nature of his job, and what he’s doing now to battle those demons.

Hickory lost his dad when he was 12, and the sights of grief and loss he saw firsthand as an officer led him to abuse alcohol.

“Unresolved trauma often results in self-destructive behavior,” Hickory said. “What you don’t address, then it will cause all sorts of problems in your life.”

Then, Hickory lost his second child five months into his wife’s pregnancy. His struggles only grew.

“I believed that I was going to lose my job, I believed that I was gonna lose my wife and my daughter,” he said. “At that moment I was seriously considering ending my own life.”

But Hickory said the permanent consequences of suicide on his family, including his young daughter, was not worth it. Instead, he turned his attention to healing.

“That’s when I took a position of surrender and surrendered my life to God,” he said. “But I also went to but at that one, I also went and reached out for help. And I said, What do I do?”

What he did, besides devoting himself to his faith, was see a police psychologist and a marriage counselor. Since then, he has been sober for nearly six years and has had two more children with his wife.

Now, with the movie, he’s working to break every chain of stigma around mental health and recovery.

“Once you start taking those healthy steps towards leading a life of balance [and] resilience, then you can begin to heal from your trauma and live the life that you were given,” he said.

He hopes the film can show others, including other first responders, that getting help is not only okay but better for everyone.

“If we can be trained properly and we can make sure that we get training on when we need to get help for ourselves, then we can be better officers and make better decisions on the street and also be more compassionate and empathetic to people,” he said.

Hickory now teaches a class on mental wellness resilience and suicide prevention for veteran officers at the police academy.

The film opens in Charlottesville with three showings on Saturday, July 10. You can purchase tickets here.

If you or a loved one is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-272-8255, or text “home” to 741-741.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.