$100,000 raised to support CASA

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Court Appointed Special Advocates have reached a goal to help kids.

Last year we told you about Jane Marvin and Sue Gallagher.

They were kayaking around the lake to raise $100,000 for CASA.

They recently reached that goal and say every small contribution helped.

“The people that gave us a dollar or that volunteered to put our boats on their docks - everybody that helped really made a difference,” said Gallagher.

Donations will continue to be accepted.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.