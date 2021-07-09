$100,000 raised to support CASA
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Court Appointed Special Advocates have reached a goal to help kids.
Last year we told you about Jane Marvin and Sue Gallagher.
They were kayaking around the lake to raise $100,000 for CASA.
They recently reached that goal and say every small contribution helped.
“The people that gave us a dollar or that volunteered to put our boats on their docks - everybody that helped really made a difference,” said Gallagher.
Donations will continue to be accepted.
