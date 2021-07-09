Advertisement

$100,000 raised to support CASA

Marvin and Gallagher.
Marvin and Gallagher.(Photo: Kayaking SML For Kids' Sake)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Court Appointed Special Advocates have reached a goal to help kids.

Last year we told you about Jane Marvin and Sue Gallagher.

They were kayaking around the lake to raise $100,000 for CASA.

They recently reached that goal and say every small contribution helped.

“The people that gave us a dollar or that volunteered to put our boats on their docks - everybody that helped really made a difference,” said Gallagher.

Donations will continue to be accepted.

