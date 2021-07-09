Advertisement

Bedford County man arrested on child pornography charges

Carl Thompson, arrested in Bedford County on child pornography charges
Carl Thompson, arrested in Bedford County on child pornography charges
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford man has been arrested and faces child pornography charges.

Carl Lee Thompson, 53, was arrested July 8 by investigators assigned to the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force. Thompson is being held without bond on ten counts of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography.

Investigators have released no further information.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the task force at 434-534-9521.

Participating task force agencies include the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and the Town of Vinton Police Department.

