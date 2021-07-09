A cold front triggers a few thunderstorms

Areas of fog early

Cold front brings scattered showers Friday

More typical summer pattern this weekend

FRIDAY

A weak cold front will enter the area from the northwest Friday morning bringing a few showers into the mountains. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out.

By the afternoon, the cold front will move east of the mountains toward the Southside. We anticipate a redevelopment of showers and storms during the late afternoon thanks to the warm, humid air. A few of these may be on the stronger side and could even turn severe. Storm chances diminish past sunset.

Afternoon highs climb to the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The weekend begins muggy Saturday with a few stray showers and storms. A low pressure system will help force a warm front over the area Sunday increasing our precipitation chances. The most likely times and coverage for storms this weekend will be Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s.

A front will be draped across the area with showers and storms possible. The best coverage will be Sunday afternoon. (WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

The typical summertime pattern of hot, humid air will persist as we go through the week. Afternoon highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. There will be just enough instability around to generate a few afternoon thunderstorms each day. A few of the storms could be on the stronger side each afternoon.