Gospel festival coming to Blue Ridge Amphitheater

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gospel lovers, rejoice! Worship at the Mountain Festival announced it would be heading to Danville in September.

The three-day gospel festival will be held on Labor Day weekend, from September 3-5, at the Blue Ridge Amphitheater. The festival said it would have some of the biggest names in worship.

Tickets are on sale now on the festival’s website. Prices range from $40 to $250, with add-ons such as parking and lockers available for an additional price. Those looking to hang around can also pay extra to camp in a tent or RV. Three-day general admission group discounts are available for groups of five and up.

Artist announcements are set to begin Friday, July 9.

