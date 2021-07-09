A look inside the historic Millwald Theatre

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Longtime residents of Wytheville say the Millwald Theatre has a long history.

It opened in 1928 and has been the center of art and entertainment for many years.

But over time, the building has aged and leaders want to bring it back.

“Back to its original state and actually create a, a cultural arts and education center; it’s not going to just be your typical theater,” said board of directors chairman Mark Bloomfield.

Millwald Theatre Inc. is the nonprofit running the show. They first announced the building’s restoration a few years ago, and have been working on it ever since.

“This is the key anchor property that’s left to be restored. This is all part of an economic development project, and so the theater restoration is an economic development project as well as creating all the opportunities that you can imagine from a cultural arts and education center,” said Bloomfield.

It was important for them to restore the building as part of a bigger plan to restore downtown Wytheville.

“We’re at the crossroads of 7781, we’re within, you know, an hour or two of hundreds of thousands of people. And so this area is going to explode in this town. It’s going to embrace that, I believe, and we’re going to provide a lot of great additional services to our citizens,” said Bloomfield.

Their plan is to re-purpose the space to serve as an entertainment, education and community engagement center in the heart of downtown.

“In fact, you know, that’s, that’s why you work so hard to get something done, is because you believe in it. And in, and I believe in our town,” said Bloomfield.

In 2020, the theatre received a $500,000 grant toward restoration of the space.

To donate to the Millwald Theatre you can visit their website.

