Man arrested, accused of driving into Lynchburg restaurant

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested a man accused of hitting a car, then driving into a building.

Police were called Thursday night with reports of a vehicle in a building. They found the vehicle had gone through a brick wall and was completely inside 414 Bay Street, a Home Cookin’ Carry-Out restaurant. The restaurant is now temporarily closed.

Witnesses told police the driver had run off. Officers found and arrested Ryan Miller, 33.

Police determined he had allegedly hit a parked vehicle at Wendy’s restaurant, then run over the Wendy’s sign and sped across Memorial Avenue, through a parking lot on Bay Street before crashing into the building.

Miller is charged with driving while intoxicated, hit-and-run and property damage.

