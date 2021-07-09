Advertisement

Man arrested, accused of driving into Lynchburg restaurant

Ryan Miller mugshot
Ryan Miller mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested a man accused of hitting a car, then driving into a building.

Police were called Thursday night with reports of a vehicle in a building. They found the vehicle had gone through a brick wall and was completely inside 414 Bay Street, a Home Cookin’ Carry-Out restaurant. The restaurant is now temporarily closed.

Witnesses told police the driver had run off. Officers found and arrested Ryan Miller, 33.

Police determined he had allegedly hit a parked vehicle at Wendy’s restaurant, then run over the Wendy’s sign and sped across Memorial Avenue, through a parking lot on Bay Street before crashing into the building.

Miller is charged with driving while intoxicated, hit-and-run and property damage.

