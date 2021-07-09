Advertisement

Medical examiner: Franklin Co. boy died from blunt force trauma

A 50-year-old Franklin County man is facing felony abuse charges following his grandson's death.
A 50-year-old Franklin County man is facing felony abuse charges following his grandson's death.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The manner of death in the case of a 7-year-old boy in Franklin County has been ruled a homicide, after the medical examiner’s officer determined the cause as blunt force trauma of the head.

The boy’s grandfather, 50-year-old John Robert Ebel, had already been charged with felony child abuse and is being held without bond.

Franklin Co. man charged with felony child abuse after grandson dies

The boy died July 2, two days after entering Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries originally reported as a result of a fall. Court documents showed Ebel told authorities July 7 that he struck the boy in the face with his hand on June 29. He did not immediately seek treatment for the child.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

