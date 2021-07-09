Medical examiner: Franklin Co. boy died from blunt force trauma

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The manner of death in the case of a 7-year-old boy in Franklin County has been ruled a homicide, after the medical examiner’s officer determined the cause as blunt force trauma of the head.

The boy’s grandfather, 50-year-old John Robert Ebel, had already been charged with felony child abuse and is being held without bond.

The boy died July 2, two days after entering Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries originally reported as a result of a fall. Court documents showed Ebel told authorities July 7 that he struck the boy in the face with his hand on June 29. He did not immediately seek treatment for the child.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.