Advertisement

New technology bridges language barrier at Roanoke City Jail

One of three VOLATIA machines at the jail
One of three VOLATIA machines at the jail(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Real-time translations of more than 280 languages are now just one touch away at the Roanoke City Jail.

“It’s just really good for our staff to be able to communicate,” said Sheriff David Bell. “Communication is the key in law enforcement.”

With inmates coming to the jail from all backgrounds, adding three VOLATIA Language Network machines is making language barriers a thing of the past.

“You simply select the desired language – in this case Spanish—and then you select if you want that to be a call, as in a phone call, just for audio, or video. And if you select video, then an interpreter will come on the line,” demonstrated Baraka Kasongo, the CEO of VOLATIA Language Network.

From Spanish to Mandarin – and even sign language – interpreters across the world are ready to answer any call, at any time.

The inspiration behind VOLATIA Language Network is personal for Kasongo, who came to Roanoke from Rwanda as a refugee in 2001.

“We struggled with language barriers, and so having experience with these challenges myself, I started this organization to bridge language barriers wherever they exist in this country,” said Kasongo.

Thanks to a five-year contract between VOLATIA and the city, no one at the jail will have to face those same challenges.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown lawmakers set a public hearing on the possibility of not allowing retail marijuana...
Marijuana users still not allowed to possess firearms in Virginia
A 50-year-old Franklin County man is facing felony abuse charges following his grandson's death.
Franklin Co. man charged with felony child abuse after grandson dies
Buena Vista postal service employee killed in crash
Coronavirus
Second Virginia child under ten dies from COVID-19 complications
A woman holds a sign supporting new school policies during Thursday's meeting.
Botetourt parents up in arms at school board

Latest News

FILE - In this July 2, 2021, file photo, a dog aiding in the search walks past a team of...
‘Heartbreaking’: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 79
RATS offices in Lexington, Va.
Rockbridge Area Transportation Services expands services, gets new executive director
The Poviano Building on Spotswood Drive in Lexington, Va.
Rockbridge Area Relief Association to buy the Poviano Building
Virginia will follow updated CDC mask guidance for teachers and students