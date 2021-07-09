New technology bridges language barrier at Roanoke City Jail

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Real-time translations of more than 280 languages are now just one touch away at the Roanoke City Jail.

“It’s just really good for our staff to be able to communicate,” said Sheriff David Bell. “Communication is the key in law enforcement.”

With inmates coming to the jail from all backgrounds, adding three VOLATIA Language Network machines is making language barriers a thing of the past.

“You simply select the desired language – in this case Spanish—and then you select if you want that to be a call, as in a phone call, just for audio, or video. And if you select video, then an interpreter will come on the line,” demonstrated Baraka Kasongo, the CEO of VOLATIA Language Network.

From Spanish to Mandarin – and even sign language – interpreters across the world are ready to answer any call, at any time.

The inspiration behind VOLATIA Language Network is personal for Kasongo, who came to Roanoke from Rwanda as a refugee in 2001.

“We struggled with language barriers, and so having experience with these challenges myself, I started this organization to bridge language barriers wherever they exist in this country,” said Kasongo.

Thanks to a five-year contract between VOLATIA and the city, no one at the jail will have to face those same challenges.

