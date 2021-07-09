Roanoke councilman surrenders on embezzlement charges, is released on bond

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey, Jr., facing embezzlement charges, surrendered at the Roanoke City Jail Friday morning and was released on $10,000 unsecured bond, according to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

A Roanoke grand jury had indicted Jeffrey on two felony counts of embezzlement.

The charges are not related to Jeffrey’s service on city council.

He is accused of taking money from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization while working as a property manager.

Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell said the allegations in this case involve tens of thousands of dollars.

