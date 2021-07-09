Rockbridge Area Relief Association to buy the Poviano Building

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The familiar building on Spotswood Drive holds both Rockbridge Area Relief Association and the Community Table, as well as providing space for Lexington’s voting precinct, but has been owned by the city since it was built to house the rescue squad.

“We’ve always known that it was a possibility that the city wanted to sell this land,”said RARA Executive Director Lindsey Perez. “And so over the last five years, we’ve thought about what we’d want to do if that did happen.”

So when the city received an offer to build an apartment building there, they realized they would be forced to do something.

“It was really, I mean, some people reached out to us,” Perez said. “We have an amazing community here and great support, and we were in a position where we were able to purchase it.”

“We didn’t expect it. I don’t know that RARA expected it,” said Jim Halasz, Lexington’s City Manager. “I think they were looking at other options to begin with and decided, in one of their statements even they said it’s probably the best option they could hope for and they want to stay.”

City council approved the language for the deal at their last meeting, but still has to vote to move forward before papers are signed.

Meanwhile, the remaining land – just over two acres – remains.

“They have all indicated they do have an interest at this juncture,” Halasz said of the developers. “So we shall see. Obviously we’re hopeful that several will follow up and send a more detailed proposal that we can review.”

At RARA, their future now secure, the neighbors aren’t a deal breaker.

“We’re open to anyone,” Perez said.

