Advertisement

Rockbridge Area Relief Association to buy the Poviano Building

The Poviano Building on Spotswood Drive in Lexington, Va.
The Poviano Building on Spotswood Drive in Lexington, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The familiar building on Spotswood Drive holds both Rockbridge Area Relief Association and the Community Table, as well as providing space for Lexington’s voting precinct, but has been owned by the city since it was built to house the rescue squad.

“We’ve always known that it was a possibility that the city wanted to sell this land,”said RARA Executive Director Lindsey Perez. “And so over the last five years, we’ve thought about what we’d want to do if that did happen.”

So when the city received an offer to build an apartment building there, they realized they would be forced to do something.

“It was really, I mean, some people reached out to us,” Perez said. “We have an amazing community here and great support, and we were in a position where we were able to purchase it.”

“We didn’t expect it. I don’t know that RARA expected it,” said Jim Halasz, Lexington’s City Manager. “I think they were looking at other options to begin with and decided, in one of their statements even they said it’s probably the best option they could hope for and they want to stay.”

City council approved the language for the deal at their last meeting, but still has to vote to move forward before papers are signed.

Meanwhile, the remaining land – just over two acres – remains.

“They have all indicated they do have an interest at this juncture,” Halasz said of the developers. “So we shall see. Obviously we’re hopeful that several will follow up and send a more detailed proposal that we can review.”

At RARA, their future now secure, the neighbors aren’t a deal breaker.

“We’re open to anyone,” Perez said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown lawmakers set a public hearing on the possibility of not allowing retail marijuana...
Marijuana users still not allowed to possess firearms in Virginia
A 50-year-old Franklin County man is facing felony abuse charges following his grandson's death.
Franklin Co. man charged with felony child abuse after grandson dies
Buena Vista postal service employee killed in crash
Coronavirus
Second Virginia child under ten dies from COVID-19 complications
A woman holds a sign supporting new school policies during Thursday's meeting.
Botetourt parents up in arms at school board

Latest News

RATS offices in Lexington, Va.
Rockbridge Area Transportation Services expands services, gets new executive director
One of three VOLATIA machines at the jail
New technology bridges language barrier at Roanoke City Jail
Virginia will follow updated CDC mask guidance for teachers and students
Marvin and Gallagher.
$100,000 raised to support CASA