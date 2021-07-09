Rockbridge Area Transportation Services expands services, gets new executive director

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge Area Transportation System -- or RATS -- is expanding services under a new director.

RATS is a nonprofit that originally provided for transportation needs for Rockbridge County residents, particularly those who could not transport themselves.

They are now reaching out to Alleghany County with even more vehicles available, and looking at opportunities for medical transport and more private work.

”So we’re trying to identify other creative ways that we can bring in more funding to ensure that those services remain affordable for the people who need them,” said newly appoint Executive Director Michelle Watkins, “but being creative ways with the other ways that we might be able to bring it in.”

Most recently, they were able to add a new minivan to the fleet thanks to a state grant and additional funding from Washington and Lee.

