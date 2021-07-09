Advertisement

Rockbridge Area Transportation Services expands services, gets new executive director

RATS offices in Lexington, Va.
RATS offices in Lexington, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge Area Transportation System -- or RATS -- is expanding services under a new director.

RATS is a nonprofit that originally provided for transportation needs for Rockbridge County residents, particularly those who could not transport themselves.

They are now reaching out to Alleghany County with even more vehicles available, and looking at opportunities for medical transport and more private work.

”So we’re trying to identify other creative ways that we can bring in more funding to ensure that those services remain affordable for the people who need them,” said newly appoint Executive Director Michelle Watkins, “but being creative ways with the other ways that we might be able to bring it in.”

Most recently, they were able to add a new minivan to the fleet thanks to a state grant and additional funding from Washington and Lee.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown lawmakers set a public hearing on the possibility of not allowing retail marijuana...
Marijuana users still not allowed to possess firearms in Virginia
A 50-year-old Franklin County man is facing felony abuse charges following his grandson's death.
Franklin Co. man charged with felony child abuse after grandson dies
Buena Vista postal service employee killed in crash
Coronavirus
Second Virginia child under ten dies from COVID-19 complications
A woman holds a sign supporting new school policies during Thursday's meeting.
Botetourt parents up in arms at school board

Latest News

The Poviano Building on Spotswood Drive in Lexington, Va.
Rockbridge Area Relief Association to buy the Poviano Building
One of three VOLATIA machines at the jail
New technology bridges language barrier at Roanoke City Jail
Virginia will follow updated CDC mask guidance for teachers and students
Marvin and Gallagher.
$100,000 raised to support CASA