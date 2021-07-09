Staying safe in school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The CDC released revised back-to-school guidelines Friday morning for K-12 students. This comes less than a day after the Virginia Department of Health announced a second child under the age of 10 had died due to complications from COVID.

The biggest takeaway: vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks.

Following the announcement, WDBJ7 talked to pediatric professionals with Carilion on what parents and kids can do to stay healthy.

“The idea of looking at another year of going back to school in the face of the pandemic is a little startling but we’ve also learned a lot,” says Carillon Children’s Chief of General Pediatrics, Doctor Christopher Pierce.

The CDC stressed the importance of schools offering in-person learning while also being as safe as possible, stating that unvaccinated students and teachers should be physically distancing and wearing a face-covering.

Dr. Pierce says with the Delta variant being more contagious, younger children who are not immunized should still avoid large crowds until the time comes when they too, can get the shot.

“COVID is still a deadly disease. Luckily the pediatric population is generally less sick, less severity, unfortunately, tragedies can happen,” explains Pierce. “When they move the age on the COVID vaccine down a little bit, get those kids in, get them immunized because it’s going to beat the virus down.”

According to the CDC proper ventilation and hand washing will still be essential measures, but masks do not need to be worn outdoors at recess.

We reached out to Roanoke City and Roanoke County Public Schools on the updated orders today, both will be following guidance from the governor and the Virginia Department of Health for their next steps.

Representatives with the Roanoke Health District say they have been working with schools throughout the pandemic and will continue to do so to meet the specified guidelines from the state.

