Stuck big rig blocks traffic on 116 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Both directions of Route 116/Jae Valley Road in Roanoke County, near the Franklin County line, are blocked by a stuck tractor trailer, according to Roanoke County Police.

It happened around 8 a.m. Friday.

The blockage is north of Cooper’s Cove.

There is no indication when the road will be cleared.

Police Sgt. EB Hubble says the charge that is normally placed for such a situation is “fail to obey a highway sign,” given that there are signs along 116 telling big rig drivers to avoid that route, which has substantial curves.

Hubble also says many of the drivers involved in such instances say GPS led them along that route.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.