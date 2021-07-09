Advertisement

Stuck big rig blocks traffic on 116 in Roanoke County

Big rig stuck on Route 116 in Roanoke County
Big rig stuck on Route 116 in Roanoke County(Shanna Ferguson)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Both directions of Route 116/Jae Valley Road in Roanoke County, near the Franklin County line, are blocked by a stuck tractor trailer, according to Roanoke County Police.

It happened around 8 a.m. Friday.

The blockage is north of Cooper’s Cove.

There is no indication when the road will be cleared.

Police Sgt. EB Hubble says the charge that is normally placed for such a situation is “fail to obey a highway sign,” given that there are signs along 116 telling big rig drivers to avoid that route, which has substantial curves.

Hubble also says many of the drivers involved in such instances say GPS led them along that route.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown lawmakers set a public hearing on the possibility of not allowing retail marijuana...
Marijuana users still not allowed to possess firearms in Virginia
A 50-year-old Franklin County man is facing felony abuse charges following his grandson's death.
Franklin Co. man charged with felony child abuse after grandson dies
Buena Vista postal service employee killed in crash
Coronavirus
Second Virginia child under ten dies from COVID-19 complications
James Dillon, suspected of shooting a man in Patrick County
Patrick County shooting suspect dies of apparent self-inflicted wound

Latest News

The land washed out next to Gristmill Drive.
VDOT works to make repairs near Gristmill Drive in Forest
Electric Road VDOT Project
This concept image, provided by VDOT, shows what the 220/Electric Road intersection will look...
220/Electric Road changes move ahead, as VDOT seeks feedback
Bedford mudslide on 501
US 501 in Bedford County reopens after mudslide