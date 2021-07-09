Suspect in shooting along I-581 pleads to federal drug charge

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a shooting along I-581 in 2020 has accepted a plea agreement to resolve a federal methamphetamine distribution charge.

Brent Dinkins faces ten years to life on that charge, and will be sentenced November 10, 2021.

His two-day trial for the 581 shooting is set for August 23-24 in Roanoke City Circuit Court.

Dinkins is charged with malicious wounding in that case. The victim went on his own to a hospital after being shot while he was driving between the Orange Avenue and Elm Avenue exits, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.