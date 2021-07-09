Advertisement

Talks on Halifax County High School renovation or new building resume

By Kendall Davis
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - After the 1% sales tax referendum for capital improvements at Halifax County Schools passed in 2019, a joint board made up of Board of Supervisors and School Board members was set to make a decision on how to address the immediate needs of their high school and elementary schools in 2020.

On Thursday evening, that board held their first meeting since the pandemic started last year. A lot has changed since then, specifically the cost of proposed projects.

“It was kind of high then, and the renovations they quote to us tonight was so different,” said Board of Supervisor Rick Short.

In 2019, the estimated cost to renovate Halifax County High School was $88 million and $100 million for a new school to be built.

Now, both options would cost around $136 million - showing the potential financial impact the pandemic has had on this process.

“The cost of everything has gone up this year, but I think COVID-19 impacted us on making a decision last year which we should have made to take care of some price increases,” said Short.

That increase, along with the sales tax revenue projection being less than what was initially anticipated, could lead to an almost nine cent real estate tax increase to fund projects at the high school and elementary schools. That tax increase is something the school board chair, Kathy Fraley, does not support.

“Voted for the referendum so we would have funds available to fix our schools. I live in district one and I’m not in favor of raising taxes like this at all,” said Fraley.

The two hope a decision can be made this year.

