Two Pulaski County K9′s retire from sheriff’s office

PULAKSI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is saying ‘see you later’ to two furry members of the team.

On Facebook, the department wished Rango and Zeus a well-deserved retirement.

The two K9s have officially turned in their badges after serving alongside deputies.

Deputies says they are very grateful for all the dogs’ hard work to help keep the community safe.

