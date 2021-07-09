Advertisement

Two Pulaski County K9′s retire from sheriff’s office

Two Pulaski County K9's retire from the sheriff’s office
Two Pulaski County K9's retire from the sheriff’s office(Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULAKSI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is saying ‘see you later’ to two furry members of the team.

On Facebook, the department wished Rango and Zeus a well-deserved retirement.

The two K9s have officially turned in their badges after serving alongside deputies.

Deputies says they are very grateful for all the dogs’ hard work to help keep the community safe.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown lawmakers set a public hearing on the possibility of not allowing retail marijuana...
Marijuana users still not allowed to possess firearms in Virginia
A 50-year-old Franklin County man is facing felony abuse charges following his grandson's death.
Franklin Co. man charged with felony child abuse after grandson dies
Buena Vista postal service employee killed in crash
Coronavirus
Second Virginia child under ten dies from COVID-19 complications
James Dillon, suspected of shooting a man in Patrick County
Patrick County shooting suspect dies of apparent self-inflicted wound

Latest News

Big rig stuck on Route 116 in Roanoke County
Stuck big rig blocks traffic on 116 in Roanoke County
Millwald Theatre Renovation
Millwald Theatre Renovation
A 50-year-old Franklin County man is facing felony abuse charges following his grandson's death.
Medical examiner: Franklin Co. boy died from blunt force trauma
coronavirus
COVID positivity rate remains at 2% in VA