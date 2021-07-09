Advertisement

Vatican: Pope to deliver Sunday blessing from Rome hospital

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME — Pope Francis is walking in the corridor, working and even celebrated Mass at a Rome hospital where he will deliver his Sunday weekly blessing while recovering from intestinal surgery, the Vatican said Friday.

The Vatican’s daily medical update said that Francis’ temperature was normal again following the slight fever he ran Wednesday evening. It said his treatment and recovery at Gemelli Hospital was proceeding as planned.

Francis, 84, had half of his colon removed last Sunday for what the Vatican said was a “severe” narrowing of his large intestine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Franklin County man is facing felony abuse charges following his grandson's death.
Franklin Co. man charged with felony child abuse after grandson dies
Watertown lawmakers set a public hearing on the possibility of not allowing retail marijuana...
Marijuana users still not allowed to possess firearms in Virginia
Buena Vista postal service employee killed in crash
James Dillon, suspected of shooting a man in Patrick County
Patrick County shooting suspect dies of apparent self-inflicted wound
Coronavirus
Second Virginia child under ten dies from COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 9, 2021
Civil rights leaders, including Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, and the...
Amid growing frustration, White House pushes voting rights
Civil rights leaders, including Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, and the...
Civil rights leaders say democracy is under attack
Board Discusses School Conditions
Talks on Halifax County High School renovation or new building resume