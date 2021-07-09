VDH unveils dashboard to show results of COVID cases by vaccination status

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VDH Release) - The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 in Virginia dashboards now include information on the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status. They also include data to track COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Click here to see the new vaccination status dashboard.

Vaccine breakthrough means someone who is fully vaccinated develops COVID-19, according to VDH.

“Over 99% of COVID-19 cases in Virginia have occurred in people who were not fully vaccinated. I applaud those who have chosen to protect themselves and the community by getting vaccinated, and we appreciate the work of all who are helping to vaccinate Virginians,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “I continue to encourage everyone who is able to get vaccinated to do so.”

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and cdc.gov/coronavirus.

COVID-19 vaccines are free and accessible to all Virginians age 12 and over. Virginians seeking a vaccination opportunity can check in with their providers or pharmacies, or find and schedule appointments at vaccinate.virginia.gov, vaccinefinder.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682.

