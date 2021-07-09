Advertisement

Virginia flags ordered lowered Saturday in honor of firefighter recruit

Chesterfield Fire & EMS released this photo of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a...
Chesterfield Fire & EMS released this photo of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a 26-year-old resident of Richmond.(Tyvaughn Eldridge)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday, from sunrise to sunset.

The flag-lowering is in honor of Chesterfield County Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, who died in an an on-the-job training incident.

Here is the governor’s order:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of Chesterfield County Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, of Chesterfield County, Virginia.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, July 10, 2021, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 9th day of July, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown lawmakers set a public hearing on the possibility of not allowing retail marijuana...
Marijuana users still not allowed to possess firearms in Virginia
A 50-year-old Franklin County man is facing felony abuse charges following his grandson's death.
Franklin Co. man charged with felony child abuse after grandson dies
Buena Vista postal service employee killed in crash
Coronavirus
Second Virginia child under ten dies from COVID-19 complications
James Dillon, suspected of shooting a man in Patrick County
Patrick County shooting suspect dies of apparent self-inflicted wound

Latest News

VDH unveils dashboard to show results of COVID cases by vaccination status
Ryan Miller mugshot
Man arrested, accused of driving into Lynchburg restaurant
Gospel festival coming to Blue Ridge Amphitheater
Big Rig Blocks Route 116
Big Rig Blocks Route 116