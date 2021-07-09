Virginia flags ordered lowered Saturday in honor of firefighter recruit

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday, from sunrise to sunset.

The flag-lowering is in honor of Chesterfield County Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, who died in an an on-the-job training incident.

Here is the governor’s order:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of Chesterfield County Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, of Chesterfield County, Virginia.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, July 10, 2021, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 9th day of July, 2021.

