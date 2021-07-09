Youngkin and Miyares bring statewide campaign to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Republican candidates for statewide office are campaigning together across Virginia, and Thursday night two-thirds of the ticket rallied supporters in Roanoke.

The GOP candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin and the nominee for Attorney General Jason Miyares attended the grand opening of the new Republican headquarters downtown.

“We have work to do, and there is absolutely a great prize on the other side,” Youngkin told Roanoke Republicans. “And that prize is getting the Commonwealth of Virginia back and moving over to where we all know she should be.”

“I’m running to be Virginia’s top cop, but he’s also running to make sure we have safe streets and safe neighborhoods,” Miyares said of Youngkin. “So our message about your safety being our mission, it goes well together and it’s great to campaign with him.”

The Republican candidates will be in Wytheville and Lebanon on Friday, then Abingdon and Christiansburg on Saturday.

And the party’s nominee for Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears is expected to join Youngkin and Miyares for some of those appearances.

