Advertisement

Youngkin and Miyares bring statewide campaign to Roanoke

Republican candidates for statewide office campaigned in Roanoke Thursday night.
Republican candidates for statewide office campaigned in Roanoke Thursday night.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Republican candidates for statewide office are campaigning together across Virginia, and Thursday night two-thirds of the ticket rallied supporters in Roanoke.

The GOP candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin and the nominee for Attorney General Jason Miyares attended the grand opening of the new Republican headquarters downtown.

“We have work to do, and there is absolutely a great prize on the other side,” Youngkin told Roanoke Republicans. “And that prize is getting the Commonwealth of Virginia back and moving over to where we all know she should be.”

“I’m running to be Virginia’s top cop, but he’s also running to make sure we have safe streets and safe neighborhoods,” Miyares said of Youngkin. “So our message about your safety being our mission, it goes well together and it’s great to campaign with him.”

The Republican candidates will be in Wytheville and Lebanon on Friday, then Abingdon and Christiansburg on Saturday.

And the party’s nominee for Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears is expected to join Youngkin and Miyares for some of those appearances.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court records, Fi Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an...
Capitol riot: FBI infiltrates ‘Bible study’ group
A 50-year-old Franklin County man is facing felony abuse charges following his grandson's death.
Franklin Co. man charged with felony child abuse after grandson dies
Maddix Brothers was last seen the night of July 5, 2021.
14-year-old boy missing out of Vinton
Buena Vista postal service employee killed in crash
Areas across the Southside and Piedmont have the best chance of localized flooding Thursday.
Soggy, cool Thursday as Elsa remnants arrive

Latest News

Two people were found dead in a home in Bassett, in Henry County, July 8, 2021
Causes of death not established for two found dead in Bassett home
Photo credit: WDBJ7
EPA opposes permit for pipeline crossings
On Thursday, the state commission considering Martinsville's reversion agreement set the...
State commission sets schedule for review of Martinsville reversion
Virginia Tech Vaccination Requirement