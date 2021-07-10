Advertisement

Angels of Assisi host pop-up mobile clinic

The Angels of Assisi received the van thanks to the funds from the Kathy W Coldewey Revocable Trust.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Angels of Assisi hosted one of their pop-up mobile clinics Saturday morning at the Berglund Center.

The low-cost health clinic and pet food pantry was held in partnership with the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection.

Dogs and cats were able to receive necessary shots and microchipping, helping to make essential pet care convenient and affordable for the whole community.

The Angels of Assisi will be hosting more mobile clinics, you can keep up with them as more dates and locations are posted on their Facebook page.

