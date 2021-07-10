Bedford Police host community service “Project 365”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford police officers and city officials got their hands dirty Saturday morning while mulching, painting, and helping beautify Edmund Street Park alongside citizens like Edna Bryant and her family, who have lived in the neighborhood for three generations.

“So many memories to me, my childhood coming up, the gardens, planted the trees,” remembers Bryant.

“I grew up playing here, and I also remember my grandma telling me where this park is this is where she was born this is where their home used to be so it’s a family thing for me,” says Bryant’s grandaughter Latika.

Officer Tim Brooke helped coordinate the community service day, called Project 365.

“It supports our philosophy of community policing, engaging with the community in a positive light and getting to know the community members and community members getting to know police officers,” says Officer Brooke. “We don’t know what’s important to the community unless somebody tells us, and if we’re strangers, nobody’s going to talk to us.”

The town’s Mayor, Tim Black, also came to help out and hear from the community.

“I’ve even gotten some ideas today on some things we need to look at doing in the future, that was one of my goals being out here, is seeing what else the community would like to have in some of their parks,” says Mayor Black.

Bedford Police will also be hosting the community’s annual National Night Out celebration on August 3rd.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.