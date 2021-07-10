Advertisement

Bedford Police host community service “Project 365”

Citizens of Bedford joined in with the police department and city officials to help beautify...
Citizens of Bedford joined in with the police department and city officials to help beautify Edmund Street Park on Saturday morning.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford police officers and city officials got their hands dirty Saturday morning while mulching, painting, and helping beautify Edmund Street Park alongside citizens like Edna Bryant and her family, who have lived in the neighborhood for three generations.

“So many memories to me, my childhood coming up, the gardens, planted the trees,” remembers Bryant.

“I grew up playing here, and I also remember my grandma telling me where this park is this is where she was born this is where their home used to be so it’s a family thing for me,” says Bryant’s grandaughter Latika.

Officer Tim Brooke helped coordinate the community service day, called Project 365.

“It supports our philosophy of community policing, engaging with the community in a positive light and getting to know the community members and community members getting to know police officers,” says Officer Brooke. “We don’t know what’s important to the community unless somebody tells us, and if we’re strangers, nobody’s going to talk to us.”

The town’s Mayor, Tim Black, also came to help out and hear from the community.

“I’ve even gotten some ideas today on some things we need to look at doing in the future, that was one of my goals being out here, is seeing what else the community would like to have in some of their parks,” says Mayor Black.

Bedford Police will also be hosting the community’s annual National Night Out celebration on August 3rd.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown lawmakers set a public hearing on the possibility of not allowing retail marijuana...
Marijuana users still not allowed to possess firearms in Virginia
A woman holds a sign supporting new school policies during Thursday's meeting.
Botetourt parents up in arms at school board
Chesterfield Fire & EMS released this photo of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a...
Virginia flags ordered lowered Saturday in honor of firefighter recruit
Two people were found dead in a home in Bassett, in Henry County, July 8, 2021
Two determined to be dead of natural causes in Bassett home
Cline in the African wilderness in her episode of "Naked and Afraid"
Roanoke woman survives “Naked and Afraid”

Latest News

The Angels of Assisi received the van thanks to the funds from the Kathy W Coldewey Revocable...
Angels of Assisi host pop-up mobile clinic
Former Lynchburg attorney pleads guilty to wire fraud, false statements
Work to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning.
Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 10, 2021