COVID positivity rises above 2% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 682,433 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, July 10, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 286 from the 682,147 reported Friday, a larger increase than the 257 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,156,183 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from the 9,142,125 doses reported Thursday. 58.9% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 51.7% fully vaccinated. 70.7% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 62.8% are fully vaccinated. Vaccination statistics for Saturday have not yet been released.

7,776,331 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 2.1% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 2% reported Wednesday-Friday.

As of Saturday, there have been 11,450 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,448 on Friday.

228 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 257 reported Friday. 57,370 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

