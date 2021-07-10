Former Lynchburg attorney pleads guilty to wire fraud, false statements

(WDBJ) - A former attorney, who specialized in elder law and estate planning, has pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of making false statements to a mortgage lender.

According to court documents, Cherie Anne Washburn engaged in a scheme to defraud and obtain money or property by fraudulent pretenses from her two elderly victims.

She wrote multiple checks and made wire transfers from her two victim’s accounts to herself for personal benefit.

These ranged from $3,000 to $45,000 in value.

She attempted to make herself the beneficiary of two investment accounts held by one of her victims.

Washburn also used over $200,000 from one of her victim’s accounts and a mortgage lender to purchase a home in 2018.

In order to complete the purchase, she submitted a letter claiming to be her victim’s great-niece.

At sentencing, Washburn faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

