Isolated storms possible today

Hot and humid weather continues through the weekend
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
  • Isolated storm chances today
  • Warm and humid air lingers
  • More typical summer pattern into next week

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The weekend begins sunny and humid. A front that moved through on Friday is lingering to our South today. This will allow for a few stray showers and storms this afternoon. A low pressure system will help force that front back to the North allowing for more storm coverage on Sunday. Afternoon highs climb into the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s possible to the East.

Isolated storms are possible in a few locations later today.
Isolated storms are possible in a few locations later today.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

The typical summertime pattern of hot, humid air will persist as we go through the week. Afternoon highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. There will be just enough instability around to generate a few afternoon thunderstorms each day. A few of the storms could be on the stronger side each afternoon.

