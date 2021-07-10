Advertisement

Kyle Busch completes 5-for-5 Xfinity sweep Atlanta win

Busch finished 0.550 seconds ahead of Jeb Burton for his 102nd, and likely final, Xfinity victory.
Kyle Busch, left, leads AJ Allmendinger right, as they come out of the first caution, Saturday,...
Kyle Busch, left, leads AJ Allmendinger right, as they come out of the first caution, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Busch completed a 5-for-5 sweep of what might be his final season in the Xfinity Series with a late recovery at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Busch finished 0.550 seconds ahead of Jeb Burton for his 102nd Xfinity victory and 222nd overall in NASCAR’s three national series.

Busch took the lead after pushing Daniel Hemric on a restart with six laps remaining. Busch appeared to be trying to give Hemric, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, a helpful push on the restart but instead Hemric lost control and hit the wall.

Busch won the first two stages before needing to reclaim the lead following a final restart.

