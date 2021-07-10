Union rejects Volvo Trucks North America in new ratification vote

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The UAW Local 2069 union voted against new negotiations with Volvo Trucks North America on all three languages.

Volvo Trucks North America announced on July 1 that the company and the United Auto Workers union (UAW) reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new six-year contract that would cover about 2,900 employees at the New River Valley truck assembly operations in Dublin.

The vote breakdown was as follows:

Hourly Language NO 60% YES 40%

Common Language NO 60% YES 40%

Salary Language NO 67% YES 33%

Volvo Trucks North America released a statement following the vote:

“Given the significant wage gains and first-class benefits this agreement delivered, and the strong support it garnered from UAW leadership at every level, this outcome is unexpected and very disappointing,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand. “Now that our employees have rejected three successive agreements endorsed by the leaders they elected to represent them, we need to consider our next steps. The ongoing strike – which we continue to believe is unnecessary – is hurting our customers, and has already set back our project to expand and upgrade the facility. No one is gaining from the current situation, and we will consider all options related to the bargaining process.”

Read further on the negotiations between UAW Local 2069 and Volvo Trucks North America.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.