Advertisement

Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation releases statement on state hospitals closing admissions

Delay in the Western State Hospital expansion project. | Credit: WHSV
Delay in the Western State Hospital expansion project. | Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation (VACP) released a statement Friday after obtaining a letter from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

The letter states that five of the Virginia’s eight adult state hospitals will be temporarily closing to new admissions, effective immediately.

According to the letter, Western State Hospital in Staunton is among the five closing admissions.

In the letter, the commissioner of DBHDS writes “state hospitals continue to lose staff while admissions continue to rise. It is no longer feasible to operate all state beds in a safe and therapeutic manner.”

The letter also notes that no existing patients will be discharged in an unsafe manner and bed capacity reduction will happen gradually.

In response to the announcement, VACP wrote, “Virginia needs and deserves a mental health system that treats people in crisis and keeps them out of the criminal justice system. Virginia law enforcement is there to help people in crisis, but we can’t do it alone. The mental health system is broken.”

You can read the full statement here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Six children injured in golf cart crash
Cline in the African wilderness in her episode of "Naked and Afraid"
Roanoke woman survives “Naked and Afraid”
Chesterfield Fire & EMS released this photo of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a...
Virginia flags ordered lowered Saturday in honor of firefighter recruit
Union rejects Volvo Trucks North America in new ratification vote
Virginia will follow updated CDC mask guidance for teachers and students

Latest News

Virginia COVID positivity, hospitalizations increase Sunday
Birthdays and anniversaries for July 11, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 11, 2021
Scattered afternoon storms.
Sunday, July 11, Morning FastCast
Angels of Assisi Mobile Clinic
Angels of Assisi Mobile Clinic
Police lights
Six children injured in golf cart crash