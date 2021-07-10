Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation releases statement on state hospitals closing admissions

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation (VACP) released a statement Friday after obtaining a letter from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

The letter states that five of the Virginia’s eight adult state hospitals will be temporarily closing to new admissions, effective immediately.

According to the letter, Western State Hospital in Staunton is among the five closing admissions.

In the letter, the commissioner of DBHDS writes “state hospitals continue to lose staff while admissions continue to rise. It is no longer feasible to operate all state beds in a safe and therapeutic manner.”

The letter also notes that no existing patients will be discharged in an unsafe manner and bed capacity reduction will happen gradually.

In response to the announcement, VACP wrote, “Virginia needs and deserves a mental health system that treats people in crisis and keeps them out of the criminal justice system. Virginia law enforcement is there to help people in crisis, but we can’t do it alone. The mental health system is broken.”

You can read the full statement here.

