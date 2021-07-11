Advertisement

A few strong storms are possible this afternoon

Typical summer weather will carry through the work week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Patchy fog early
  • Scattered afternoon storms Sunday
  • More typical summer pattern into next week

SUNDAY

On Sunday, a low pressure system will help force that front back to the north allowing for more storm coverage. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorm this afternoon. Meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The main threat would be heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding and some strong wind gusts. Afternoon highs climb into the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s possible to the east.

A Marginal Risk of severe storms this afternoon.
Better storm chances expected to end the week with more summer heat.
NEXT WEEK

The typical summertime pattern of hot, humid air will persist as we go through the week. Afternoon highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. There will be just enough instability around to generate a few afternoon thunderstorms each day. A few of the storms could be on the stronger side each afternoon.

Highs in the 80s and 90s with daily afternoon storm chances.
