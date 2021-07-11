Advertisement

Home builders still face supply shortages, heightened costs

By Associated Press
Jul. 11, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Home builders and home remodelers are still facing supply shortages and higher prices for construction materials in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that heightened building costs are the result of surging demand for new houses and home remodeling projects.

Many Americans have been stuck working at home and decided to add a deck or an extra room for an office. The demand is impacting lumber mills as well as factories that make materials for plumbing or wiring.

Many were shut down during the early days of the pandemic, prompting gaps in the supply chain. Freezing weather in Texas earlier this year was another factor. Many building supplies come from factories in that state.

